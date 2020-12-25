Banfield Pet Hospital coming to Hoffman Estates

A Banfield Pet Hospital is expected to be built as an outlot of the Hoffman Plaza shopping center on Roselle Road. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

Hoffman Estates officials have approved a 4,000-square-foot Banfield Pet Hospital to be built as an outlot of the Hoffman Plaza shopping center on Roselle Road. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates village board members have unanimously approved construction of a 4,000-square-foot Banfield Pet Hospital as a new outlot of the Hoffman Plaza shopping center at 1061 N. Roselle Road.

Banfield was created in 1955 and operates more than 950 neighborhood pet clinics across the nation, project representatives said.

As a condition of the approval, the village stipulated that no grooming, long-term kenneling, boarding, day care or overnight stays would be permitted. Any surgery requiring an overnight stay would be sent to another facility.

There also will be no outdoor amenities, such as dog runs or storage yards, for the clinic or its clients.

The business will provide a pet-waste station near the entrance for customers and employees to use. Company representatives said staff will walk the exterior every couple hours to clean up any pet waste from sidewalks and other public spaces that didn't make into the waste station.

Project representatives Wednesday could not immediately specify a time frame for construction, but the village's approval requires the building permit be obtained within a year.

While customers and employees will be allowed to use any of the 511 parking spaces in the shopping center lot, there are 11 existing spaces that will be adjacent to the building with more in proximity. A landscaping plan was approved along with the clinic.