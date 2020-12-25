$100 to a relative raising two young children

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Cathlynn Peters of Palatine.

She wants to give the money to her nephew. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"(He) was recently given custody of his two young children. They had been living with their mother, and he would spend time with them whenever he could. He was barely making ends meet on his own and now must provide for all the needs of the kids.

"We are putting together a package for the kids with some necessities and a few presents but adding $100 would really help him buying food and care items."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.