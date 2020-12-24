Plan for new apartment building gets rave reviews in Wheeling

A developer has proposed a 53-unit apartment building at 231 S. Wheeling Road in Wheeling. Here's an architectural rendering. Courtesy of Wheeling

A proposal for a 53-unit apartment building near Wheeling's Metra station got rave reviews from village trustees this week.

Representatives of Wisconsin-based General Capital Group unveiled their plans during Monday night's board meeting.

They want to construct a four-story, L-shaped building on nearly 4 acres at 231 S. Wheeling Road. The vacant land once was home to an asphalt company.

The site borders the railroad tracks and is only about a block away from the train station. It's also near the Wheeling Town Center residential and retail complex.

"We just think this is an excellent location," developer Sig Strautmanis told the board.

The apartments would be considered affordable housing, but not all tenants necessarily would be using federal housing vouchers to reduce the cost of rent, said Josh Hafron, another General Capital representative.

Rents would range from $425 per month for a one-bedroom apartment to $1,700 for a three-bedroom unit, Hafron said.

The complex would have outdoor parking, community space, a Wi-Fi cafe for tenants and other amenities, Hafron and Strautmanis said.

Many trustees had comments or questions about the plan Monday. For example, Mary Krueger voiced concern about child safety because of the proximity to the rail line.

Strautmanis said a fence already separates the railroad from the property but added that a new one is planned.

Ray Lang was among several trustees who didn't care for the preliminary name of the development, the Wheeling Workforce Apartments.

Strautmanis promised they'll work with branding experts to develop a "fun name."

Trustees David Vogel, Jim Ruffatto, Mary Papantos and Joe Vito also praised the plan. Vito especially liked the building design, which the developers compared to farmhouse-style architecture.

Trustees informally recommended the developers take the proposal to the plan commission for review. The board took no formal action.