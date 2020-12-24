Illinois reports 7,037 more COVID-19 cases, 96 new deaths

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 7,037 with 96 additional deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

The state's total to date is 925,107 cases, including 15,643 deaths, across 102 counties.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 17 to Dec. 23 is 7.2%.

As of last night, 4,488 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, officials said. Of those, 944 patients were in the ICU and 518 patients were on ventilators.

Statewide, there were 654 ICU beds available, out of 3,279, and 4,145 ventilators available, out of of 5,703.

Illinois had given a COVID-19 vaccine to 100,991 health care workers and the state is preparing for a second inoculation rollout in nursing homes next week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday.

The state has performed a total 12,782,980 COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.