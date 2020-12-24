Illinois reports 3,767 more COVID-19 cases, 104 additional deaths

Figures released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday showed an uptick in new COVID-19 cases and nearly double the number of deaths.

On Sunday, IDPH announced 3,767 new confirmed and probable cases, up from 3,293 the previous day.

Deaths also were up, with 104 additional deaths, an increase from Saturday's toll of 66.

Sunday's deaths included 49 in Cook County, six in DuPage County, three in Kane County, six in Lake County and one in McHenry County.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 937,909 cases, including 15,969 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,226 specimens for a total 12,985,612.

As of Saturday night, 4,083 were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 905 patients were in the ICU and 497 patients on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26, 2020 is 6.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 20 -- Dec. 26, 2020 is 8.5%.