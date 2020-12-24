Elgin man charged with attempted murder

A 28-year-old old Elgin man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities said he shot someone twice during a domestic dispute.

Keshon D. Pledger, of the 200 block of West Illinois, also faces felony counts of aggravated domestic battery, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

Kane County prosecutors said in a news release that Pledger was arguing with the victim on Tuesday afternoon inside the victim's residence. The victim attempted to get Pledger to leave the home and had moved outside, officials said.

Pledger retrieved a handgun and shot the victim twice outside the residence, authorities said.

He appeared in bond court Thursday. His bail was set at $500,000, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

His next court appearance scheduled is for Jan. 5.