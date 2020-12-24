Believe Project: $100 to aunt recovering from surgery

Today's recipient of $100 bill through the Believe Project is Angela Ferrazza of Arlington Heights.

She wants to give the money to her aunt. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My aunt ... is paralyzed and recently suffered a very bad ankle break that required surgery. Due to complications from diabetes, her recovery process has been much slower than anticipated and has required multiple follow-up surgeries and skin grafts. She has been in a rehab facility since mid-September, and we are not able to visit due to COVID restrictions.

"She was told this week that she will not be coming home for Christmas. I know $100 would go a long way in lifting her spirits."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.