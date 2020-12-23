Suit filed against Bannockburn doctor accused of sexually assaulting co-worker

A suburban doctor charged with sexually assaulting a female co-worker in Oak Brook now faces a lawsuit.

Dr. Arkan Alrashid, 54, of the 0-100 block of Broadleys Court in Bannockburn, is being sued by the woman, who is seeking unspecified financial damages for emotional distress and harm to her career.

According to the lawsuit, the woman said Alrashid assaulted her in his car Feb. 12, 2019, after a business event at a steakhouse in Oak Brook. During the drive home, Alrashid stopped on Commerce Road and forced the woman to perform a sex act, according to the suit.

The lawsuit was filed Dec. 12. Alrashid had already been charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault. He turned himself in to Oak Brook police Sept. 17 and posted $5,000 bond.

According to the lawsuit, Alrashid retaliated against the woman after she reported the sexual assault. Once she was ready to return to work, Alrashid had her placed on an indefinite leave of absence instead of allowing her to pursue the opportunity to work elsewhere, the suit alleges. The victim's attorney Megan O'Malley, wrote in the lawsuit that the indefinite leave of absence has caused "irreparable harm to her career."

O'Malley could not be reached for questions about the lawsuit on Wednesday afternoon.

Alrashid is the president of GI Partners of Illinois LLC, which has practices throughout Chicago and the suburbs.

He has denied the criminal allegations and is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to a statement released by GI Partners of Illinois LLC this year.