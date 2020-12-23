Pritzker: Illinois has vaccinated more than 100,000 health care workers
Updated 12/23/2020 1:22 PM
New cases of COVID-19 reached 6,762 Wednesday with 135 additional deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
As of Tuesday night, 100,991 health care workers across the state had received COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing.
"That's more than any other state," he said.
Hospitalizations for the virus stood at 4,593 as of Tuesday night.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 7.5% based on a seven-day average.
Total cases since the pandemic began came to 918,070 and 15.547 Illinoisans have died of the virus.
Labs processed 82,328 tests in the last 24 hours.
