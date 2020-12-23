Pritzker: Illinois has vaccinated more than 100,000 health care workers

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gives a vaccine update during a news conference on Wednesday. Courtesy of state of Illinois

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Illinois this week. Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 reached 6,762 Wednesday with 135 additional deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

As of Tuesday night, 100,991 health care workers across the state had received COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing.

"That's more than any other state," he said.

Hospitalizations for the virus stood at 4,593 as of Tuesday night.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 7.5% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases since the pandemic began came to 918,070 and 15.547 Illinoisans have died of the virus.

Labs processed 82,328 tests in the last 24 hours.