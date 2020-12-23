Pedestrian in critical condition after Aurora crash
Updated 12/23/2020 9:21 PM
A 60-year-old man was in critical condition Wednesday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Aurora, police said.
The driver was heading west on the 1600 block of Molitor Road when he struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the road. The driver remained on scene, police said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
