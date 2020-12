Joliet police shoot and kill Naperville man

Police in Joliet fatally shot a Naperville man who was brandishing what they believed to be a handgun and threatened them, officials with the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force said Wednesday.

Joliet police responded late Tuesday to call of a person threatening to shoot people. Authorities say when officers arrived on the scene, they found Joseph Casten, 19, of Naperville brandishing what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Casten died at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox.

Police said an investigation determined Casten was the 911 caller reporting a person in the street threatening to shoot people. No officers were injured during the incident, though several were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

An autopsy determined that the preliminary cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Will County coroner's office. The coroner is waiting for a final review of police, autopsy and toxicological reports before ruling on a manner of death as well as a final cause of death.