Aurora deaths believed to be murder-suicide
Updated 12/23/2020 9:18 PM
Two Aurora residents were found dead Tuesday afternoon after an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.
Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aurora police received a request for a welfare check at a Sapphire Lane home where newspapers had been accumulating. Inside, officers found a man and woman who had died of gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at (630)-256-5500.
