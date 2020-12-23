 

Aurora deaths believed to be murder-suicide

 
By Zach Miller
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/23/2020 9:18 PM

Two Aurora residents were found dead Tuesday afternoon after an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aurora police received a request for a welfare check at a Sapphire Lane home where newspapers had been accumulating. Inside, officers found a man and woman who had died of gunshot wounds.

 

Anyone with information about the case should call police at (630)-256-5500.

