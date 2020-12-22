Woman shot in Elgin

A woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in Elgin, police said.

Elgin police found the woman on the 0-99 block of Clifford Court at 2:41 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital, where she's expected to recover, according to the Elgin Police Department's Facebook page.

Police said the shooter left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning.