Images: Our best prep sports photos of 2020

See the best Daily Herald prep sports photos of 2020 from a COVID-19 shortened season.
Fremd's Katie Hansen hugs teammate Caroline Cochran after beating Lincoln-Way West 58-47 in the 4A girls state basketball championship game in Normal on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Alexis Kerrins competes on the uneven parallel bars during the Conant girls gymnastics regional in Hoffman Estates Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Robert Holmes eyes the basket despite pressure from Mundelein's Scottie Ebube during the first half of varsity basketball action at Stevenson on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Trey Cysewski has his nose bent into the mat by Schaumburg's Grant Hansen in their 145-pound championship bout at the Mid Suburban League high school wrestling tournament at Wheeling High School Saturday, January 25, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
From an underwater perspective, Oswego's Austin Millard competes in the 500-yard freestyle at the IHSA state boys swimming final in Evanston on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin High School (coed team) cheerleaders compete in state finals and rush for glory as they claim their first place trophy in Bloomington on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Ashley Schabes performs on the beam during girls gymnastics sectional action at Mundelein High School Thursday.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Huntley's David Ferrante celebrates a win against Barrington's Luke Rasmussen in the title bout at 170 pounds in Class 3A of the State Final Tournament in Individual Wrestling on Saturday at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Maine West's Dylan Van Fleet, left, steals the ball from Northwestern High School's (IN.) Klair Merrell during Saturday's game at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Conant's Julia Betts competes on the floor exercise during the Mid Suburban League girls gymnastics conference meet at Barrington Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Larkin's Damari Wheeler-Thomas (10) goes to the hoop as Elgin's Jeffery Lomax (1) gets a block and a foul Friday during the crosstown game in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Fremd players including Ruthie Montella (5) celebrate their team's 57-56 victory over Hersey during the Mid-Suburban League girls basketball championship game in Palatine Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Liz Prigge, middle, gets to a loose ball before Hersey's Meghan Mrowicki, left, and Jordan Carlquist during the Mid-Suburban League girls basketball championship game in Palatine Wednesday. Fremd won the game 57-56.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Alyssa Hughes, left, and Schaumburg's Jackie Drs. go to the floor for a loose ball during Tuesday's Schaumburg regional semifinal.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Jake Kim smiles at the conclusion of the 200-yard medley relay during the Stevenson boys swimming sectional in Lincolnshire Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg's Jared Schoo, left, and Chris Hodges, second from left, celebrate with their team after defeating Buffalo Grove 49-43 in the Mid-Suburban League championship game in Schaumburg Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Geneva's Grace Hinchman (11) and Lake Park's Emma Thorne (20) battle for a loose ball during the IHSA Class 4A Hoffman Estates girls basketball sectional championship Thursday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Marquell Brumfield fouls Downers Grove South's Kyle Fenner as they chase the ball in a boys basketball game in Aurora Friday, January 3, 2020.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Grayslake Central's Mari Coleman keeps his eyes on a loose ball against Grayslake North at North High School Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Streamwood's Vicki Kopko (21) and Larkin's Baylei Johnson, back, position themselves, and their arms, for the rebound during Tuesday's girls basketball game in Elgin.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Gio Jackson, left, battles Naperville Central's Angelo Eklou in a Class 3A 220-pound match during the State Final Tournament in Individual Wrestling on Friday at State Farm Center on the campus of the University of Illinois in Champaign.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Gabrielle Burgess jumps for joy as York's Amaya Rufus exits the court as the Lancers prevailed 46-43 in Hoffman Estates Class 4A girls basketball sectional semifinal action Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Sydney Prochaska, center, and Shannon Blacher, right, are all smiles wit the title hardware as the Broncos of Montini celebrate a win in Class 3A girls basketball supersectional action over Grayslake Central at Elgin Community College Monday night.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer