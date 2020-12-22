Illinois' virus metrics improving, surgeon general says, but 'we have to stay the course'

Aly Shull, a CT scan technician at Amita Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, looks on as she receives the COVID-19 vaccine. courtesy of Timothy Nelson, Amita Health

The U.S. Surgeon General said Illinois' COVID-19 metrics are "moving in the right direction" as new COVID-19 infections numbered 6,239 Tuesday and case averages dropped compared to November and December highs.

"The numbers here in Illinois and Chicago are moving in the right direction," Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams said during a visit to the state, "and we have the finish line in sight with these two vaccines" by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc.

The seven-day average for new cases is 6,755 -- less than the daily average of 8,384 for December and 10,278 in November -- two months that marked a surge in infections.

Also Tuesday, 116 more people died of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in hospitals with the virus totaled 4,571 as of Monday night, compared to the week's average of 4,611.

With thousands still filling hospital wards, Adams cautioned that "we have to stay the course. We can't let fatigue cause us to make poor decisions this holiday season."

Total cases since the pandemic began stand at 911,308. A total of 15,414 people have died from COVID-19 statewide, and the daily average of fatalities in December is 144. More than 48% of those who died from the virus were age 80 and older.

The state's positivity rate for cases continues to decline and is now at 7.4% based on a seven-day average, the lowest it's been since 7.3% on Oct. 30. The rate is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed by the total tests processed.

The state's positivity rate for tests is also trending down at 9.3% based on a seven-day average. The test rate is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the total tests processed, including people taking multiple tests.

State COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day. Labs reported 84,764 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

The IDPH also reported probable deaths as a result of COVID-19 come to 1,257 people.