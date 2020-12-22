Illinois reports 116 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,239 new cases
Updated 12/22/2020 12:13 PM
New cases of COVID-19 reached 6,239 Tuesday with 116 more Illinoisans dying of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
Patients in hospitals with the virus came to 4,571 as of Monday night.
The state's positivity rate for cases continues to decline and is now at 7.4% based on a seven-day average.
Labs reported 84,764 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.
Total cases since the pandemic began stand at 911,308 with 15,414 deaths.
