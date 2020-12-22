Illinois reports 116 more COVID-19 deaths, 6,239 new cases

Aly Shull, a CT Scan technician at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin, looks on as she receives the COVID-19 vaccine. Photo submitted by Timothy Nelson, AMITA Health

New cases of COVID-19 reached 6,239 Tuesday with 116 more Illinoisans dying of the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in hospitals with the virus came to 4,571 as of Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for cases continues to decline and is now at 7.4% based on a seven-day average.

Labs reported 84,764 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.

Total cases since the pandemic began stand at 911,308 with 15,414 deaths.