Cook County health care, sheriff's employees walk off the job for one-day strike
Updated 12/22/2020 8:25 AM
More than 1,500 employees of Cook County's health care and sheriff's departments walked off the job Tuesday morning after their union was unable to come to an agreement with the county over pandemic pay and working conditions.
Outside of Stroger Hospital, chants of workers demanding hazard pay nearly drowned out Joseph Richert, SEIU Local 73 secretary treasurer, as he said it is unconscionable that 10 months into a global pandemic that union members were still demanding proper protective gear.
"This is crazy and the county needs to act now," Richert said.
