$100 to help woman caring for a relative with dementia

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Joanne Corcoran of Elgin.

Corcoran wants to give the money to a woman she knows. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"(She) has had to oversee her sister, who has a form of early onset dementia and doesn't know her anymore. She has had to take over (her sister's) bills, move her to a memory care facility and oversee her medical care. (She) works two jobs and has had to cover several bills incurred by her sister along with making heart-wrenching medical decisions."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.