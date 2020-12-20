Feder: Former WGN anchor Pielach joins WLS morning show
Updated 12/20/2020 6:44 PM
Longtime Chicago radio news personality Judy Pielach has signed on as a contributor to the new Bruce St. James morning show at Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM.
Starting Monday, Pielach will join St. James from 5:30 to 9 a.m. weekdays, rounding out a cast that includes news anchor Nick Gale and executive producer Midge Ripoli.
It's been two years since Pielach accepted a buyout from news/talk WGN 720-AM and stepped down as afternoon news anchor at the former Tribune Broadcasting station.
