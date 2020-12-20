 

Feder: Former WGN anchor Pielach joins WLS morning show

  • Judy Pielach will join the Bruce St. James show at WLS 890-AM.

    Judy Pielach will join the Bruce St. James show at WLS 890-AM. Courtesy of Kristy Vicari

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 12/20/2020 6:44 PM

Longtime Chicago radio news personality Judy Pielach has signed on as a contributor to the new Bruce St. James morning show at Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM.

Starting Monday, Pielach will join St. James from 5:30 to 9 a.m. weekdays, rounding out a cast that includes news anchor Nick Gale and executive producer Midge Ripoli.

 

It's been two years since Pielach accepted a buyout from news/talk WGN 720-AM and stepped down as afternoon news anchor at the former Tribune Broadcasting station.

Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 