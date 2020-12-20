Feder: Former WGN anchor Pielach joins WLS morning show

Judy Pielach will join the Bruce St. James show at WLS 890-AM. Courtesy of Kristy Vicari

Longtime Chicago radio news personality Judy Pielach has signed on as a contributor to the new Bruce St. James morning show at Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM.

Starting Monday, Pielach will join St. James from 5:30 to 9 a.m. weekdays, rounding out a cast that includes news anchor Nick Gale and executive producer Midge Ripoli.

It's been two years since Pielach accepted a buyout from news/talk WGN 720-AM and stepped down as afternoon news anchor at the former Tribune Broadcasting station.

