$100 to cheer up mom during the holiday
Posted12/20/2020 6:00 AM
Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Sally Lynn Crane of Lincolnshire.
She wants to give the money to her 84-year-old mother. Here is an excerpt of her story:
"She has had a year full of unexpected expenses and health related issues, and I would like to give her the $100 towards purchasing some much needed things for herself for Xmas.
"This gift would bring cheer to her right now."
• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.