$100 to cheer up mom during the holiday

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Sally Lynn Crane of Lincolnshire.

She wants to give the money to her 84-year-old mother. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"She has had a year full of unexpected expenses and health related issues, and I would like to give her the $100 towards purchasing some much needed things for herself for Xmas.

"This gift would bring cheer to her right now."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.