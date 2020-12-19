We're extending the Believe Project through the end of February. Now, who should get $100?

Last month, we invited you to participate in our annual Believe Project by telling us how you would use $100 to help another person.

The response was overwhelming.

Suggestions poured in and -- thanks to donor and former suburban businesswoman Carolyn Gable -- we've been able to send $100 bills to folks with the most compelling stories of how to use the money to help make another's life a little better.

Since the start of December, 20 suburban residents have been chosen to receive an envelope through this year's Believe Project. Normally, the project would be limited to the 31 days of the month.

But then, something inspiring happened.

Two separate anonymous donors reached out to the newspaper. They offered to contribute a total of $5,900 so we could continue sending envelopes to readers through January and February.

Now we're back to ask you to log on to events.dailyherald.com/believe/ and fill out the entry form.

We ask for your name, email address, phone number and home address. Then -- in 150 words or fewer -- tell us how you would use $100 to make someone else's life better.

Let's keep this going. Let's continue to believe.