Illinois reports 7,562 more COVID-19 cases and 108 more deaths Saturday

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 7,562 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 108 additional deaths.

The deaths included 25 people in Cook County, 8 people in DuPage County, 7 people in Kane County, 5 people in Lake County, 1 person in McHenry County and 5 people in Will County.

The state is reporting a total of 894,367 cases, including 15,123 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,851 specimens for a total 12,356,446. As of Friday night, 4,624 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,000 patients were in the ICU and 562 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those numbers all continued a trend of reductions seen recently.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 12-18 is 8.2%, up from the seven day average of 8.0 percent reported on Friday.