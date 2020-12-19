 

Illinois reports 7,562 more COVID-19 cases and 108 more deaths Saturday

  • Rick Pahomi, respiratory therapy manager, receives the Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19 at Glenbrook Hospital Thursday.

    Rick Pahomi, respiratory therapy manager, receives the Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19 at Glenbrook Hospital Thursday. Courtesy NorthShore University Health System

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/19/2020 2:33 PM

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 7,562 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 108 additional deaths.

The deaths included 25 people in Cook County, 8 people in DuPage County, 7 people in Kane County, 5 people in Lake County, 1 person in McHenry County and 5 people in Will County.

 

The state is reporting a total of 894,367 cases, including 15,123 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,851 specimens for a total 12,356,446. As of Friday night, 4,624 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,000 patients were in the ICU and 562 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those numbers all continued a trend of reductions seen recently.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Dec. 12-18 is 8.2%, up from the seven day average of 8.0 percent reported on Friday.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
17,000 health workers vaccinated so far; nursing homes could get shots Dec. 28
Related Article
17,000 health workers vaccinated so far; nursing homes could get shots Dec. 28
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 