First demographic report on Illinois Muslims is underway

The first comprehensive demographic report on Illinois Muslims is underway and initial findings are expected to be completed by fall 2021.

The Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition is partnering with the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding and the University of Illinois Chicago to produce the report, which will provide a detailed portrait of Muslims statewide.

"It's to develop a much needed evidence-based needs, opportunities and demographics assessment of a diverse community that is often invisible, misunderstood and inaccurately portrayed," said Dilara Sayeed, president and co-founder of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition and a former Naperville Unit District 203 teacher. "Illinois is home to one of the largest populations of Muslims in America. They are Black, because Nation of Islam started here.

"We have a robust Indian, Rohingyan, Pakistani and Afghani community. And we have a robust African immigrant community."

Nationwide, roughly one-third of Muslims are Black, one-fifth are white, roughly 20% are Arab, slightly more than 20% are Asian, and Latinos make up the fastest-growing segment of the population, according to the coalition.

The group partners with dozens of Muslim-led organizations, as well as secular and interfaith groups and community leaders to give Muslims "voice in the civic space," Sayeed said.

Student singer spotlight

College of Lake County student Francisco "Danny" Rea is among five winners of Estrella TV's "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento" contest. - Courtesy of Estrella Media/Kevin Selinger

College of Lake County student Francisco "Danny" Rea is among five winners of Estrella TV's "Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento" singing contest.

It was Rea's fourth audition for the show. He didn't make the cut on the first three attempts. The 21-year-old Waukegan-based musician was flown to Los Angeles in November for the competition. Check out his performance on YouTube.

Rea shares in a $100,000 grand prize, a Sony Music Latin recording deal and is a founding member of the band Nuevo Elemento, formed by the five winners. The group has released its first official single, "No Andes Con Nadie."

"I actually started singing ever since I could talk, especially the music of Los Tigres Del Norte," Rea said. "I grew up listening to all the music my grandpa and dad listened to.

"When I was in middle school and high school, everyone was listening to rap and pop and I was doing my own thing with regional Mexican music."

Rea began performing at age 11 in Waukegan restaurants, karaoke competitions, festivals and charity events. His first break came a year or two later on another televised singing competition ­-- a version of "The Voice" for kids on Telemundo. He started working private events and festivals, and has a YouTube channel.

Rea is working on an associate degree in business administration at CLC.

Culturally responsive teaching

The Illinois State Board of Education has adopted new culturally responsive teaching and leading standards to prepare future educators to teach increasingly diverse students.

The state board's Diverse and Learner Ready Teacher Network developed the standards for educator preparation programs at colleges and universities.

They aim to foster classroom and school environments in which every student feels a sense of belonging.

More than 52% of Illinois students identify as students of color, and English Learners make up the fastest growing student population. Yet, Illinois' teacher workforce remains more than 82% white.

"These standards emphasize the responsibility of ... (pre-K through 12) education institutions to affirm, validate, leverage, support, and listen to students' backgrounds and lived experiences," said Ivette Dubiel, adjunct professor at Aurora University and Lewis University and a teacher network member.

"They also rightfully challenge us to be anti-bias, anti-racist, mindful, and inclusive of our most marginalized populations."

Educators are urged to learn from and about their students' cultures, languages, and learning styles to make instruction more meaningful and relevant to students' lives; value students' feedback and leadership; support and create opportunities for student advocacy; develop relationships with families and the community; and curate curriculum to include and represent a wide spectrum of identities.

Food distribution

Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville will have curbside food distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, and on Jan. 17 and Feb. 21, at the mosque on 1751 S. O'Plaine Road.

"During this pandemic ... we are seeing long food lines across the country. IFN is committed to help those who are in need," mosque president Jaseem Anwer said.

For more information, visit ifnonline.com.

Helping women

The Aurora Police Department is partnering with Girls Run The World Aurora to collect feminine hygiene products and sanitary supplies that will be distributed to women in need in the Aurora and Yorkville area.

Donations are being collected through Jan. 5. They can be dropped off at the Aurora Police Department, 1200 E. Indian Trail Road, and the Yorkville Public Library, 902 Game Farm Road, Yorkville.

Girls Run the World is a girls empowerment program directed by the Aurora Police Department and serves Metea Valley, East Aurora and West Aurora high schools.

Teen stress relief

The DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team and Reality Illinois students distributed dozens of free stress relief kits Friday to middle school and high school-age teens at Glenbard South High School in Glen Ellyn.

The kits included hand sanitizer, a face mask, COVID-19 information, various stress relief items and information on the County Crisis Text Line -- a free service available to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Teens can text "REACH" to 741741 to connect with a trained professional who will help connect them to ongoing resources. Since 2017, there have been 567 texters and more than 1,000 conversations between teens/young adults and counselors.

Reality Illinois is the Teen Advisory Board to the DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team and the DuPage County Health Department. It is open to all high school students and focuses on wellness and positive youth development.

