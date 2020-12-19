Believe Project: $100 to help friend with medical issues

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Eileen Smith of Des Plaines.

She wants to give the money to a friend. Here is an excerpt of her story:

"In June, she was diagnosed with cancer. She's had (multiple) operations and radiation. She's just recently been told they're letting her go from her job. The company sold and (is) downsizing. She's had to go on disability and is struggling to make ends meet right now.

"She also had an eye surgery that was not successful and is just overwhelmed with all the negative things that have happened to her in the past year. The $100 would help her and also lift her spirits to 'Believe' that good things can still happen to good people."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea for consideration in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.