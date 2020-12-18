 

Streamwood dean's assistant, football coach dismissed

 
John Radtke
 
 
Updated 12/18/2020 11:11 AM

Streamwood High School dean's assistant and head football coach Noel Rivera has been fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a female student, Elgin Area School District U-46 officials have confirmed.

Rivera, a 2009 Streamwood graduate, was to have been in his first year as the Sabres' head coach until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season.

 

School board members unanimously approved Rivera's employment termination at their Monday meeting.

In a letter sent to the Streamwood High School community on Dec. 11, U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders and Streamwood High principal Jennifer VanDeusen said: "Today we informed the Streamwood High School staff that a dean's assistant who also served as the school's head football coach has been dismissed. The Board of Education is expected to ratify the termination on Monday evening. The reason behind this dismissal was an inappropriate relationship with a female student. In this case, we received credible information on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, that allowed us to immediately move forward with termination of this employee. We also immediately reported the case to the Department of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement. The victim contacted the police the same day she reported to us."

