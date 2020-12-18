 

Salvation Army Aurora Corps provides thousands of toys to families

  • Volunteer Bob Harding of Aurora pushes a cart of food and toys Friday during a distribution event in Aurora. Local families received food and toys as part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

      Volunteer Bob Harding of Aurora pushes a cart of food and toys Friday during a distribution event in Aurora. Local families received food and toys as part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Carts filled with toys and food wait to be picked up Friday in Aurora as part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

      Carts filled with toys and food wait to be picked up Friday in Aurora as part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • The group prays together Friday before distributing toys and food to local families in Aurora.

      The group prays together Friday before distributing toys and food to local families in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Captain Gabriela Rangel directs traffic Friday in Aurora as local families received food and toys as part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

      Captain Gabriela Rangel directs traffic Friday in Aurora as local families received food and toys as part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 12/18/2020 4:43 PM

A long line of cars circled the Galena Square parking lot Friday outside the Salvation Army toy distribution warehouse in a former store.

This year, the Salvation Army Aurora Corps distributed thousands of toys for Christmas to more than 1,200 local families in Aurora as part of the Angel Tree program.

 

Volunteer Bob Harding of Aurora pushed one of the carts filled with food and a red or green bag of toys to the waiting families.

With more families facing hardship this year, the need to serve those most vulnerable is greater than ever before.

"Day in and day out, we assist people," said Janille Likens of the Salvation Army. "But when you're in a global pandemic and you see the people who are really suffering -- and you speak with them and you look them in the eye and you hear their story -- it's really heartbreaking."

Likens said they are seeing people who have donated in previous years now coming to receive donations.

"That truly makes our work even more important," she said.

To ensure that all children have a gift to open for Christmas, the Salvation Army identifies families in need and donors buy the requested gifts. The Salvation Army then provides each family a box full of special foods for the holiday season.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

While the Angel Tree program ended on Friday afternoon, Likens said the Salvation Army is still taking requests "because we don't want to turn anybody away."

"So if somebody calls us tomorrow, maybe Monday, we're still going to try to honor them," she said.

The Salvation Army Aurora Corps serves the city of Aurora and the surrounding communities of Montgomery, Naperville, North Aurora and Oswego.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 