Feder: Melissa McGurren says 'truth will come out' about Mix messages
Updated 12/18/2020 6:50 AM
Hours after her bosses publicly bade farewell to Melissa McGurren, the former co-host of Eric Ferguson's top-rated morning show disputed their version of her departure from WTMX 101.9-FM, Robert Feder reports.
In a brief but emotional video posted on social media platforms, McGurren said the statement released by Hubbard Radio Chicago was "not accurate" adding: "The truth will come out."
