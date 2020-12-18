Feder: Melissa McGurren says 'truth will come out' about Mix messages

Hours after her bosses publicly bade farewell to Melissa McGurren, the former co-host of Eric Ferguson's top-rated morning show disputed their version of her departure from WTMX 101.9-FM, Robert Feder reports.

In a brief but emotional video posted on social media platforms, McGurren said the statement released by Hubbard Radio Chicago was "not accurate" adding: "The truth will come out."

Read the full story here.