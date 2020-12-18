Dachshund dies after coyote attack in Palatine

A small dog died after a coyote attack early Friday morning in Palatine, police said.

The pet owner was walking the dog, a Dachshund, on a leash about 5:45 a.m. on the 1200 block of South Parkside Drive when a coyote ran up and bit the dog around its neck, police Sgt. Bruce Morris said. The coyote pulled the dog off its collar and ran away with the dog in its mouth. A second coyote then chased the first coyote that had the dog.

Police officers searched the area but couldn't find the dog, Morris said.

Several hours later, the pet owner found the dog's body in a common area of the residential complex where she lives, Morris said. It's unclear how the dog made it there, he said.

There have been numerous coyote sightings in Palatine, but reports of coyotes attacking pets are rare. Coyotes are most active from dusk to dawn and especially search for food during colder months. They can jump fences as high as 6 feet and dig under fences to get to food.

Police asked residents to follow precautions, including:

• Avoid leaving food or garbage outside, as well as food for squirrels and other wildlife.

• Pick up fallen fruit in yards.

• Do not leave pets unattended outside.

• Always walk dogs on a leash, preferably during daylight hours.

• If you encounter a coyote, or a coyote attacks your pet, make loud noises and wave your arms to scare off the coyote. At night, vigorous flashing of a flashlight also can work. Do not turn your back or run.

For more information, call Palatine police's animal warden at (847) 359-9000.

Other resources can be found on the village's website at palatine.il.us/308/Coyote-Encounters-Preventable-Measures, the Forest Preserves of Cook County's website at fpdcc.com/nature/people-nature/coyotes-in-cook-county, and the Urban Coyote Research Project website at urbancoyoteresearch.com.