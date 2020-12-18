Believe Project: $100 to help struggling sister-in-law

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Mary Ann Zemla of Palatine.

Here is an excerpt of her story:

"My sister-in-law ... gave up her job (age 73) to care for her younger sister (age 71) who is paralyzed and diabetic. She's cared for her younger sister for ten years. She's struggling to meet her expenses, and the $100 would be welcomed at Christmas."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a great idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. Submit your idea in 150 words or fewer at events.dailyherald.com/believe/.