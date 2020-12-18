181 more people die of COVID-19, new cases at 7,377

Laura Aagesen, an emergency room nurse at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, receives the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. Courtesy of Jim Vondruska

New cases of COVID-19 came to 7,377 Friday with 181 additional deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with the virus totaled 4,690 as of Thursday night.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases reached 8% based on a seven-day average.

Labs processed 112,292 tests in the last 24 hours.

Total virus cases since the pandemic began stand at 886,805 and fatalities are 15,015.