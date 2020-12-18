181 more people die of COVID-19, new cases at 7,377
Updated 12/18/2020 12:15 PM
New cases of COVID-19 came to 7,377 Friday with 181 additional deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
Patients in the hospital with the virus totaled 4,690 as of Thursday night.
The positivity rate for COVID-19 cases reached 8% based on a seven-day average.
Labs processed 112,292 tests in the last 24 hours.
Total virus cases since the pandemic began stand at 886,805 and fatalities are 15,015.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.