Mundelein stays in-house with selection of new police chief

John Monahan, right, was sworn in Monday as Mundelein's police chief by Village Clerk Sol Cabachuela. Monahan has been with the department since 1996 and has served as deputy chief since 2011. Courtesy of Village of Mundelein

Mundelein officials decided to stay in-house with their choice for the village's next police chief, appointing a 24-year department veteran to replace former Chief Eric Guenther.

John Monahan was sworn in Monday as the Mundelein's top cop, the culmination of a village career that began in 1996 and has seen him serving on the police department's command staff since 2003.

"Chief Monahan has been a dedicated team member with the Village of Mundelein for over two decades," Mayor Steve Lentz said Thursday in an announcement of the appointment. "He has proven to be a strong and capable leader and he has our complete confidence that he will continue to excel in his new position as police chief."

Under ordinance, the appointment was made by Lentz with the consent of village trustees.

Monahan will fill the post left open in August when Guenther -- the chief since 2013 -- became village administrator.

He had been serving as interim chief since Guenther's promotion.

Guenther endorsed Monahan's selection as his replacement.

"During his tenure with the village, John has risen through the ranks, serving as deputy chief for the last nine years," he said. "I feel confident that Chief Monahan's leadership skills and steadfast work ethic will help the Mundelein Police Department continue to thrive."

Monahan will lead daily operations of the police department, including patrol, traffic, training and investigative functions. He also will oversee an operational budget of about $11.3 million and manage the department's public education programs, community engagement activities and contract negotiations.

Monahan, who holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Ball State University, was designated as a "certified eligible police chief" by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police in September 2019, officials said.

He was sworn in Monday by Village Clerk Sol Cabachuela, with his wife, Mary Pat, pinning his new badge on him.