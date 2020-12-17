'It's a beautiful thing': How a Palatine teen helped stock suburban pantries

Eva Konsur, 16, started an initiative to collect donations for local food pantries. She is pictured here with Kristin Happel of Lake Zurich Foot Clinic, who contributed to the effort. Courtesy of Eva Konsur

Sixteen-year-old Eva Konsur of Palatine started an initiative to collect donations for local food pantries. She is pictured here with employees of Trader Joe's in Schaumburg, who contributed to the effort. Courtesy of Eva Konsur

Eva Konsur, a 16-year-old Palatine resident and student at William Fremd High School, started an initiative to collect donations for local food pantries. She is pictured here with Dr. David Charnota of Alpine Foot Specialists in Lake Zurich, who contributed to the effort. Courtesy of Eva Konsur

When 16-year-old Eva Konsur read a news article this summer about a milelong line of cars at a food pantry in Texas, she decided to take action.

"I thought it would be a great idea for all of us to help out our local food pantries, so I started reaching out to local businesses," said Eva, who lives in Palatine and is a junior at William Fremd High School,

At first Eva reached out to grocery stores, asking if she could set up a table and ask customers for donations, but was told that was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The manager of Trader Joe's in Schaumburg, however, came up with the idea of asking employees if they would donate to Eva's initiative, which got the ball rolling, she said.

Eva reached out to her high school swim team -- "both the girls and the coaches were very generous," she said -- and then to local businesses and schools, sending about 200 letters of inquiry in October, she said. More than 30 responded, including medical practices, law offices, real estate agencies, beauty salons and schools in Palatine, Barrington, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg and neighboring towns, she said.

Eva drops off boxes for donations, each with a list of items needed: canned beans, canned vegetables, breakfast bars, spaghetti sauce, canned potatoes, condiments, healthy juices and tomato products, plus shampoo, conditioner and deodorant.

Most sites donated five to 10 boxes each, and two had especially large contributions: Lake Zurich Foot Clinic in Lake Zurich and Barrington Orthopedic Specialists, which has four locations. Some businesses have asked for multiple rounds and extra boxes, Eva said. "It is incredible how many people want to donate and how generous they have been," she said.

Eva picks up the boxes and drops them off at area food pantries, including in Palatine, Barrington, Schaumburg and Wheeling townships, and St. Vincent De Paul in Lake Zurich.

"It's a beautiful thing. We appreciate it," said Regina Stapleton, director of finance and administrator for Wheeling Township. "It's good to see kids doing things like that."

Anna Chychula, assistant administrator at Palatine Township, said Eva discreetly dropped off donations weekly for about a month, without making herself known. "She didn't want any fanfare or attention. It was very, very ... just charitable."

Eva also credits her parents, who drive her around for pickups and drop offs. "They have been very supportive," she said.

Her plan is to continue collecting donations next year, she said.

"Food pantries are always going to be in need of donations, not just because right now it's COVID and even though it's the holidays ... I just think it would be great idea for everyone to donate again."

Anyone interested in contributing can email Eva at donations.communityunity@gmail.com. The initiative also has a Facebook page at facebook.com/Community-Unity-102827348327807.