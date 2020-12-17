Feder: WGN Radio names Steve Alexander to succeed Orion Samuelson

When the legendary Orion Samuelson retires at the end of the month after 60 years at WGN 720-AM, he'll turn over the agribusiness beat to Steve Alexander, who's been a news-and-business anchor and reporter at the Nexstar Media Group news/talk station since 2007, Robert Feder writes.

"Steve grew up on a farm and has the knowledge to know what is important to our audience of farmers, food producers and consumers," Samuelson said of his successor. "I am delighted that he is available to continue the WGN tradition of serving this most important audience."

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.