"Elgin's Hope for the Holidays" provides gifts for more than 2,500 area kids

"Elgin's Hope for the Holidays," a combined effort of the Salvation Army Elgin Corps and the Community Crisis Center, provided Christmas gifts and other necessities for 2,500 kids of families in need.

Pickup for families, who registered for the program in October and November, was held Wednesday and Thursday at the Salvation Army Elgin Corps Community Center. Specific requests made during registration were fulfilled where possible. All gifts were new and unwrapped to allow parents to be part of the process.

Salvation Army Elgin Corps Capt. Rich Forney said the gifts were provided by organizations, such as Toys for Tots and Elgin Township, but largely came from community donations.

"People have been giving more this year because they understand the need," Forney said. "We have so many more families coming here that have never needed help before."

Books from the Rotary Club, pajamas from Altrusa International Club of Elgin and holiday dinners also were provided.

This is the first year of the combined holiday effort between the Salvation Army and Community Crisis Center, which opted to work together to improve logistics during the pandemic. Both groups said they could see the partnership continuing next year.

Melissa Owens, volunteer coordinator for Community Crisis Center, said that approach makes sense.

"We all rely on the same volunteer base in the Elgin area, so to be able to combine that person-power is really helpful," Owens said.

Forney agreed.

"I think it's a great service to the community for the agencies to be united, and it's great for donors who want to give toys, knowing that there's one collection site (for families served by both agencies)," he said.

One unified registration and database helped ensure non-duplication of families and also that people didn't slip through the cracks, he said. "The partnership has been wonderful."