77-year-old man from Naperville goes missing

The Naperville Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding a missing resident.

Claude Rousseau, 77, was last seen near Jewel-Osco in Crest Hill on Thursday driving a 2014 Buick Lacrosse with Illinois license plate CR345, according to an alert from the Illinois State Police.

Rousseau is Black, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information on Rousseau's whereabouts should call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6173 or dial 911.