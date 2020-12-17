77-year-old man from Naperville goes missing
Updated 12/17/2020 9:30 PM
The Naperville Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding a missing resident.
Claude Rousseau, 77, was last seen near Jewel-Osco in Crest Hill on Thursday driving a 2014 Buick Lacrosse with Illinois license plate CR345, according to an alert from the Illinois State Police.
Rousseau is Black, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He has a condition that places him in danger, police said.
Anyone with information on Rousseau's whereabouts should call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6173 or dial 911.
