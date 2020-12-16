Twenty years and $22 million later, Quentin Road project comes to fruition

Fences with landscaping stone were used to give the Quentin Road project a signature look, officials said. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

Structural polymer concrete liner is sprayed at the interior of the culvert at Buffalo Creek to prevent deterioration, as part of the $22 million Quentin Road project that recently was deemed substantially complete. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

Construction on Lake County's Quentin Road project is substantially complete, with only minor work left to be finished in the spring. Before-and-after photos show what's been done. Courtesy of Lake County Division of Transportation

After two decades in the making, a $22 million project to widen Quentin Road between Kildeer and Lake Zurich is in the books.

Landscaping, cleanup and minor work will be completed in spring, but more than two years of construction on Quentin from White Pine Road near Route 12 to Route 22 is complete.

All five lanes were opened in late November, ending rush-hour traffic snags on the key stretch in southwestern Lake County.

Besides two lanes in each direction, turn lanes and retaining walls were added throughout the 2-mile project area. New box culverts and storm sewers also were installed.

Multiuse paths and sidewalks with access to local businesses and parks were part of the project. An existing path at White Pine Road as well as local paths on the east side of Quentin were connected, and plans are to extend the path north across Route 22.

Landscaped fencing and stone are distinguishing features of the project.

"That was used to give the project a signature look," said Alex Carr, spokesman for the Lake County Division of Transportation.

Quentin Road was the first asphalt-paved road in the county system when it was built in 1947 but became congested as the area grew.

The concept to widen Quentin Road began 20 years ago and progressed from engineering to construction under three county engineers, according to Michael Talbett, chief village officer in Kildeer and a former Lake County Board member.

Public involvement started in 2010 with the formation of a Community Advisory Group consisting of county transportation officials, community leaders and interested residents.

Talbett expressed appreciation for the work in comments to the county board on Dec. 7.

"Not only was the road rebuilt and widened, but new features such as medians with trees, noise walls, sidewalks and a bike path were added to the finished product," he said.

The bike path being in place this past spring was "especially fortuitous," as it was heavily used by people wanting to get outside during the pandemic, Talbett noted.

The goal of the project was to reduce congestion and increase walking and biking options. As such, public participation was part of an extensive process that allowed the county to pursue federal funding, according to Carr. More than 80% of the cost was paid with federal funding, he added.

The Quentin Road project was the largest completed by Lake County's transportation department this season.

Three other large projects -- widening Buffalo Grove Road and Weiland Road in Buffalo Grove and 14th Street in North Chicago -- will be entering a second year of construction in 2021. The formal list of 2021 projects will be announced in the spring, but it's expected to include intersection improvements at Gilmer and Midlothian roads and Fremont Center Road at Route 60, plus a roundabout at Fairfield and Monaville roads, Carr added.