State's second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines cut in half

Nurse Shannon Lesch prepares to administer one of Illinois' first five Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations outside of Chicago to chief of Emergency Services Dr. Victor Chan at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria Tuesday. Associated Press

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today that federal officials notified him the state's second shipment of vaccine doses expected next week will be cut in half.

A reason for the shortfall was not given to health officials.

Pritzker said federal authorities were expecting to ship out more than eight million doses next week, but that has been reduced to 4.3 million doses nationwide.

The cut does not effect the first round of doses the state has already received.

It will likely affect the way hospitals and long-term care facilities plan to inoculate workers and residents since the vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart.

Long-term care facilities will receive doses of the vaccine through local pharmacies, but Pritzker added those shipments might be delayed now too.

"We need to recognize this is a complex process, and it's being handled as best it can be," Pritzker said.

Meanwhile, state health officials reported today another 146 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, while 7,123 more new cases of the virus were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll to 14,655 and the number of residents infected to 870,600 since the outset of the pandemic.

The statewide infection rate continued to decline and now stands at 8.5%, based on a seven-day average. That number is calculated by dividing the number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed over seven days by the total tests processed in that time.

Also, the seven-day average infection rates in Chicago, suburban Cook County and the five other collar counties are all below 11% for the first time since Oct. 28, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records. DuPage County is currently reporting the lowest of those rates at 8.6% and the highest is in Will County at 10.9%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by more than 170 patients Tuesday, according to health officials. Currently, 4,793 people are hospitalized statewide with complications from the virus.