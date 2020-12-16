Round Lake Park man accused of revenge killing in Chicago

A Round Lake Park man wanted revenge when he shot into a crowd of people in Chicago's Austin neighboorhood over the summer and killed a man he believed was responsible for the death of a family friend, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.

When David Arrington was taken into custody for the Aug. 22 crime earlier this week, authorities said, he told detectives that he believed Ronald Boyd killed "his auntie's best friend" a few days earlier.

Prosecutors did not say in court whether Boyd, 26, was suspected in any shooting and did not provide additional information about Arrington's family friend's death.

"Unfortunately, murder as an act of revenge is a story that we hear too often here in the city of Chicago, driving our violence in many ways that we see on our streets," Judge Charles Beach said before ordering Arrington, 25, held without bail.

