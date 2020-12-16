Pedestrian struck by car in Aurora
Updated 12/16/2020 10:02 PM
A pedestrian was in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Aurora, according to police.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was struck by a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Butterfield Road near Eola Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
An investigation into the crash continues.
