 

Pedestrian struck by car in Aurora

 
By Zach Miller
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/16/2020 10:02 PM

A pedestrian was in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Aurora, according to police.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was struck by a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Butterfield Road near Eola Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

 

An investigation into the crash continues.

