Lake Zurich trustee pleads not guilty to domestic battery charges

Lake Zurich village Trustee Jim Beaudoin pleaded not guilty to two domestic violence charges before a Lake County judge Wednesday morning.

The charges stem from an altercation at Beaudoin's home early Saturday morning, details of which were presented at the hearing conducted over Zoom.

Assistant State's Attorney Kristian Nordby said Beaudoin and his girlfriend were arguing and Beaudoin flipped her on her back and briefly choked her. The woman struck Beaudoin in the face to get him off her.

Nordby said the police officer who arrested Beaudoin observed the woman had redness on her neck and back.

Beaudoin's defense attorney, Douglas Zeit, said it was probably true there was some redness on the woman but that it happened when Beaudoin pushed her away after she had struck him in the face with a glass.

Zeit said Beaudoin was bleeding from the face as a result of the blow and he pushed her because he didn't want anyone else to get hurt by the broken glass.

Zeit also requested the terms of Beaudoin's bail be changed so he could return to the house he shares with his girlfriend.

His girlfriend appeared at the virtual hearing and also requested Beaudoin be allowed to return home.

"This was an isolated incident," she said. "I don't even know what happened. It never should have happened. Jim is a good person. I would really appreciate it if you would let him come home."

Beaudoin's girlfriend said she had COVID-19 a couple of weeks ago and has been having some neurological problems, including blackouts and loss of memory, in the time since.

Judge Reginald C. Mathews ordered the hearing to resume Friday morning after Nordby had a chance to speak with the woman.

Beaudoin, 47, is charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and one count of domestic battery involving physical contact. Both are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail, if he's convicted.

He paid 10% of his $10,000 bail and was released from jail while the case is pending. He appeared at the virtual court hearing from his attorney's office.

Beaudoin's term as village trustee is set to expire in the spring. He has not yet filed candidacy paperwork to seek another term in the April 6 election.

This is not Beaudoin's first run-in with the law while serving on the village board.

He was arrested in March 21, 2019, after crashing his Audi A4 into a "No Outlet" sign and a tree near the intersection of Prairie Lane and Cedar Street. He was charged with DUI but later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless driving. Under the plea agreement, a conviction would not stand on Beaudoin's record if he met all the conditions of his supervision sentence.

Lake Zurich Mayor Thomas Poynton said Wednesday that Beaudoin has not offered to resign from the board.