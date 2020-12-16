Feder: The Mix bids farewell to morning co-star Melissa McGurren

Melissa McGurren, who rose from traffic reporter to full-fledged co-host of Eric Ferguson's top-rated morning show, is out after more than two decades at WTMX 101.9-FM, Robert Feder writes.

Officials of the Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary station ended speculation today about McGurren's lengthy absence and announced a parting of the ways. She is expected to be paid through the end of the year, when her contract expires.

A statement released by the company alludes to a contract extension offer it says McGurren turned down, but it provided no other details.

"The Mix is sad to announce that after 22 years with the station, Melissa McGurren was offered a contract extension which much to our surprise she declined," the statement said.

McGurren and her agent, attorney Steve Mandell, declined requests for comment.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.