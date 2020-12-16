 

Drive-through food giveaway provides holiday dinner for 500 families in Elgin

  • Dressed as Santa Claus, Amber Peters passes out packs of diapers, early learning packets and books for children during the "Uniting for the Holidays" drive-through holiday dinner giveaway Tuesday at the Elgin Sports Complex. Holiday dinners and other necessities were distributed 500 families in need on a first-come, first-served basis. Peters is executive director of Elgin Partnership for Early Learning, which provided the diapers and learning materials for the event.

  • More than 350 cars lined up for the "Uniting for the Holidays" drive-through holiday dinner giveaway Tuesday at the Elgin Sports Complex. Holiday dinners and other necessities were distributed to 500 families in need on a first-come, first-served basis. The first car there arrived at noon for the giveaway which was supposed to start at 4 p.m., but got underway about 45 minutes later.

  • About 50 volunteers packed cars during the "Uniting for the Holidays" drive-through holiday dinner giveaway Tuesday at the Elgin Sports Complex. Holiday dinners and other necessities were distributed to 500 families in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

Over 350 cars lined up, some hours early, for a drive-through holiday dinner giveaway at the Elgin Sports Complex Tuesday.

"Uniting for the Holidays," a United Way program sponsored locally by Seigle's Cabinet Center and the Seigle Family Foundation, provided frozen turkeys and side dishes for 500 families in need during the giveaway, in addition to tote bags with masks and hand sanitizers, backpacks for kids, diapers, children's books and more.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It's both gratifying and sobering to see the number of people who have come to line up for this event and who need food in this community," said Marcia McMahon, chief professional officer of United Way of Metro Chicago.

Angelica De La Paz of Elgin was the first in line. She got there at noon with her sister, Zulai, for the giveaway, which was scheduled to start at 4 p.m., but ended up starting a little after 4:30 p.m.

"This has been a rough year for everybody, this is really helpful," De La Paz said. "This is providing food for our kids, so we're thankful."

The event was one of six held at suburban sites over the holidays. There will be another today in West Chicago at 4 p.m. at Leman Middle School, 238 E. Hazel St. Events were already held in Palatine, Des Plaines, Chicago Heights and Blue Island.

