Des Plaines mechanic who died in O'Hare accident 'was taking care of everyone' in his family

Jijo George emigrated from India 17 years ago and worked hard to make things better for his family.

He earned an associate degree in mechanical engineering and landed a job as a mechanic at Envoy Air at O'Hare International Airport about two years ago, his family said.

What's more, he and his wife had a 2-year-old child and were expecting another within the next month, his cousin Blesson George said.

"It took him 17 years to get where he is now -- by working hard -- and then suddenly it's all gone," Blesson George said.

Jijo George, 35, died Sunday after being crushed by an "aircraft drivable pushback apparatus" at hangar 764, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

George was the main provider for his Des Plaines household, which also included his parents and brother's family.

"He was taking care of everyone," Blesson George said. "They lost the person who had been taking care of them. They're all crying. ... Life was about to get better for him, and that's when this happened to him."

