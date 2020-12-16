Car crashes into Bartlett martial arts studio

Bartlett police are investigating the crash of a 1999 Honda Accord into a martial arts studio Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

The crash of a vehicle into a martial arts studio in Bartlett Wednesday afternoon caused no apparent injuries to either the driver or a person inside the business, police said.

According to Bartlett police, officers called at 3:50 p.m. to 154 Bartlett Plaza in The Streets of Bartlett arrived to find that a 1999 Honda Accord had struck the building and plunged into the studio.

A female employee of the business initially was reported to be trapped underneath a desk inside, but she was able to walk out unharmed, police said.

The 69-year-old female driver of the Honda also appeared to be uninjured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday evening.

The village's building division confirmed that the damaged building remained safe for occupancy.