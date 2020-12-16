 

Arlington Heights woman killed in Buffalo Grove crash

 
By Zach Miller
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/16/2020 4:37 PM

An Arlington Heights woman died Tuesday night after her vehicle struck a tree in the median on Lake-Cook Road near Weidner Road in Buffalo Grove, according to Buffalo Grove police.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Jeneane Richards, 59, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

 

The accident is still under investigation.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 