Arlington Heights woman killed in Buffalo Grove crash
Updated 12/16/2020 4:37 PM
An Arlington Heights woman died Tuesday night after her vehicle struck a tree in the median on Lake-Cook Road near Weidner Road in Buffalo Grove, according to Buffalo Grove police.
The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Jeneane Richards, 59, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.
The accident is still under investigation.
