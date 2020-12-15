 

Man robs Fifth Third Bank in Aurora

  • Authorities say this man robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 34 S. Broadway in Aurora on Monday afternoon.

By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/15/2020 4:05 PM

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Monday afternoon in Aurora.

The man presented a demand note to the teller at the bank, 34 S. Broadway, at 1:56 p.m., according to a news release issued Tuesday by the FBI.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The man is white, in his 40s, skinny and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark green skull cap, a gray sweatshirt, a watch on his left wrist, light-wash blue jeans, dark sneakers, sunglasses and a surgical mask.

The man didn't imply he had a weapon, the FBI said.

