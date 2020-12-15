Man robs Fifth Third Bank in Aurora

Authorities say this man robbed the Fifth Third Bank at 34 S. Broadway in Aurora on Monday afternoon. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Monday afternoon in Aurora.

The man presented a demand note to the teller at the bank, 34 S. Broadway, at 1:56 p.m., according to a news release issued Tuesday by the FBI.

The man is white, in his 40s, skinny and about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a dark green skull cap, a gray sweatshirt, a watch on his left wrist, light-wash blue jeans, dark sneakers, sunglasses and a surgical mask.

The man didn't imply he had a weapon, the FBI said.