Lake Zurich trustee charged with domestic battery

Lake Zurich village Trustee Jim Beaudoin faces domestic violence charges stemming from an altercation at his home early Saturday morning, authorities said Tuesday.

Lake Zurich Police Chief Steve Husak said a 9-1-1 call was placed from Beaudoin's home at 12:52 a.m. reporting an ongoing domestic situation. When officers arrived, they were able to bring Beaudoin into custody without incident, Husak said.

Beaudoin, 47, is charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and one count of domestic battery involving physical contact. Both are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail, if he's convicted.

He remained in custody at Lake Zurich police station overnight before being taken to the Lake County courthouse, where a judge set his bail at $10,000 later Saturday morning.

According to court documents, Beaudoin paid a 10% bond, or $1,000, and is out of jail. He is due back in court Wednesday morning.

Attorney Douglas Zeit, who is listed as Beaudoin's defense lawyer in court documents, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Beaudoin's term as village trustee is set to run out in the spring. He has not yet filed candidacy paperwork to seek another term in the April 6 election.

This is not Beaudoin's first run in with the law while serving on the village board.

He was arrested in March 21, 2019 after crashing his Audi A4 into a "No Outlet" sign and a tree near the intersection of Prairie Lane and Cedar Street. According to police documents, Beaudoin was driving west on Cedar about 6:20 p.m. that day when he tried to make a left turn onto Prairie Lane. Reports state he took the turn too wide, left the road and hit the sign and tree.

Witnesses told officers Beaudoin got out of the vehicle, surveyed the damage, then threw the sign and other debris into the back of his car, police reports state.

He was charged with DUI, but later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless driving. Under the plea agreement, Beaudion paid a $1,000 fine plus court costs, served a year of court supervision and attended a victim's impact panel. Beaudoin also made a $1,500 contribution to Lake County's drug court program.

Under the plea agreement, a conviction would not stand on Beaudoin's record if he met all the conditions of his supervision sentence.