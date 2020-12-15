Fewer stores, more homes envisioned for redevelopment of Arlington Heights shopping center

As plans to redevelop the International Plaza shopping center on Golf Road in Arlington Heights have stalled, village officials are proposing changes to include fewer commercial uses in any potential upgrade of the area. Daily Herald File Photo, 2008

Arlington Heights officials have proposed changing redevelopment plans for a Golf Road shopping center they've been eyeing for a facelift for more nearly two decades.

Redevelopment of International Plaza on Golf east of Arlington Heights Road has been stalled amid lawsuits and economic recession -- a saga that began when the village included the 13-acre site in its 35-acre tax increment financing district in 2002.

Commercial uses -- from a grocery store to restaurants -- have long been envisioned for the property. But the latest plans now call for commercial uses only along the Golf Road frontage, with some type of residential, office or mixed-use in the rear portion, village officials said.

"We did a study a few years ago and hired a consultant. That study indicated that the (size of the) shopping center is larger than the market would dictate the need for," said Charles Witherington-Perkins, the village's director of planning and community development. "There's less and less retailers nowadays that would fill that center, or any redevelopment of the center. So we're making the plan and the potential land uses more flexible to entice more development."

The village plans to convene public meetings of its redevelopment commission and a joint review board, composed of representatives of taxing districts in the village's TIF 4, to consider amending the redevelopment plan and project for the area. The joint review board will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 12, followed by the redevelopment commission at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

The village board would be tasked with approving final changes.

Amid the earlier delays, the village earned state legislative approval in 2014 to extend the life of TIF 4 until 2037, by which property taxes above a certain point are funneled into economic development efforts instead of local governments like schools, parks and the library.