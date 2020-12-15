Despite pandemic, Grayslake woman's mission to bring hospital patients holiday cheer continues

For 12 years, Grayslake resident Elizabeth "Lyzzi" Elliott has run HOPE Ornaments, a nonprofit which gives holiday ornaments to hospital patients. So she's used to working hard this time of year.

But the global pandemic has brought new challenges to her effort, making it more difficult to deliver ornaments at a time when there are more people in hospitals in need of cheering up.

Usually, the job of wrapping the thousands of unopened ornaments -- always in clear packing so patients can choose which one they want -- is done by Elliot and a team of volunteers.

But such gatherings are unsafe this year, so Elliott, 36, is wrapping all of the ornaments by herself.

"It keeps me busy," said Elliott, who projects positivity. "I have about 4,212 wrapped and ready to go, and I still need to purchase 614 ornaments and wrap them."

Elliott, who started the nonprofit in 2007, has committed to donating ornaments at several suburban hospitals, including Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington, Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

While in past years she has been able to deliver some in person and see the joy they bring patients, pandemic restrictions have put an end to that particular joy.

"At first it was really hard," Elliott said. "But the hospitals would come back and tell me the ornaments are making as big of an impact with staff handing them out. That reassured me a lot and has given me a brighter outlook." It is especially important that Elliott stays safe because she said she's at a "very, very high risk" for COVID-19 due to a rare medical issue.

"It's a scary time," Elliott said. "I'm doing my best to stay safe."

She suffers from "really high blood pressure" that causes her to unexpectedly pass out, making it too dangerous to drive. She is anemic and her hearing is diminished. She can't feel her legs below the knees and relearned to walk using her upper leg muscles.

Even after trips to the Mayo Clinic and meeting countless doctors, there are no answers as to what Elliott has.

While not as many people have been able to volunteer their time to help out this year, the project's online GoFundMe campaign has brought in $2,535 so far, up from last year's $1,650.

"It's been a hard year, but seeing everyone come together to support HOPE Ornaments to bring holiday cheer to all these sick people has been beyond my expectation," Elliott said. "I'm so thankful for everything."