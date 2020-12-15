COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Dec. 15

Illinois' first 43,000 doses of the vaccine arrived Monday at the state's distribution location at Peoria's St. Francis Medical Center. Courtesy of State of Illinois

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion

There have been 371,514 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 43% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 6,187 deaths in the suburbs, which is 42.6% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 170,934 cases and 3,322 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 187,080 cases and 3,808 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 6,173 cases and 146 deaths in Des Plaines, 4,258 cases and 45 deaths in Palatine, 3,940 cases and 87 deaths in Arlington Heights, 3,816 cases and 36 deaths in Schaumburg, 3,265 cases and 44 deaths in Streamwood, 3,092 cases and 30 deaths in Mount Prospect, 2,814 cases and 40 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 2,751 cases and 93 deaths in Wheeling, 2,707 cases and 70 deaths in Glenview, 1,943 cases and 83 deaths in Northbrook, 1,918 cases and 23 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 1,899 cases and 54 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 1,731 cases and 36 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 959 cases and 11 deaths in Prospect Heights, 685 cases and 26 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 55,495 cases and 857 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Tuesday, according to the county: 4,601 cases and 83 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 3,423 cases and 26 deaths in Addison, 3,052 cases and 27 deaths in West Chicago, 2,921 cases and 37 deaths in Carol Stream, 2,851 cases and 35 deaths in Wheaton, 2,768 cases and 35 deaths in Lombard, 2,745 cases and 17 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,729 cases and 51 deaths in Elmhurst, 2,183 cases and 16 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,016 cases and 17 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 1,732 cases and 25 deaths in Bensenville, 1,645 cases and 12 deaths in Villa Park, and 1,437 cases and 13 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • 43,764 cases with 684 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.Kane County • 37,534 cases with 504 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. • Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Monday: 11,411 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 7,410 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 3,567 in St. Charles, 3,134 in Carpentersville, 1,821 in South Elgin, 1,585 in Geneva, 1,381 in Batavia, 619 in Hampshire, 579 in Sugar Grove, 473 in Gilberts, 422 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 16,908 cases and 179 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website. Will County• 46,879 cases and 641 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.